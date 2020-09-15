The Walker Rotary Club will hold an Oktoberfest Live Auction Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. on Leech Lake TV 21.5 or leechlaketv.org (Bulletin Channel 1).
Auction items can be viewed now at leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event1); Facebook (Walker Rotary), Instagram (walker_rotary), and the Walker Rotary Website, www.clubrunner.ca/walker.
Call-in bid phone numbers will be announced at the live auction.
Donations of auction items are welcome. Proceeds go to support community charities. For more information contact Claudette Holly at (218) 252-2357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.