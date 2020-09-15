The Walker Rotary Club will hold an Oktoberfest Live Auction Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. on Leech Lake TV 21.5 or leechlaketv.org (Bulletin Channel 1).

Auction items can be viewed now at leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event1); Facebook (Walker Rotary), Instagram (walker_rotary), and the Walker Rotary Website, www.clubrunner.ca/walker.

Call-in bid phone numbers will be announced at the live auction.

Donations  of auction items are welcome. Proceeds go to support community charities. For more information contact Claudette Holly at (218) 252-2357.

