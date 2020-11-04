Last week District Governor Bob McLean shared with the group how to help fulfill the Rotary’s vision and mission within the local community, internationally and in the future as communities move forward through the challenges of this year.
The Rotary is so much more than a club here in Walker!  Last week District Governor Bob McLean shared with the group how to help fulfill the Rotary’s vision and mission within the local community, internationally and in the future as communities move forward through the challenges of this year.  If you are interested in learning more about the Rotary or are looking for ways to become involved in your community, go to www.clubrunner.ca/walker.

