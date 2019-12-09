Pictured are Rotarians (from left) Duane Foss, Sherren Foss and Ineke Leer handing the check to WHA Elementary Principal Jill McGowan and teachers Chelsey Zaffke and Kara Widman.
Photo submitted

The Walker Rotary Club recently gave $2,400 to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School Reading Program. Pictured are Rotarians (from left) Duane Foss, Sherren Foss and Ineke Leer handing the check to WHA Elementary Principal Jill McGowan and teachers Chelsey Zaffke and Kara Widman.

