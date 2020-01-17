Pictured (left to right) are Advisor Kaitlin DeLorenzo, Rachel Pitt, Mackenzie Gross, Brittney Wolter and Justine Day.
Photo by Rotarian Char Moore

Students from Rotary Interact were the guest speakers at the Jan. 16 Walker Rotary Club meeting. Pictured (left to right) are Advisor Kaitlin DeLorenzo, Rachel Pitt, Mackenzie Gross, Brittney Wolter and Justine Day.

