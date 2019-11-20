The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Rotary Reading Challenge, a cooperative effort between the elementary staff and the Walker Rotary Club, kicked off last week as second-graders and Rotarians joined together to encourage growth in reading skills.
Rotarians have taken a keen interest in supporting reading at WHA for many years. The partnership includes Rotary members coming to read with second-graders each Tuesday and having the second graders visit a Rotary meeting to read; the financial support of giving money for the teachers to purchase resources and incentives for students; and the emotional support of standing alongside us giving encouragement and celebration for growth throughout the year. The teaching staff at WHA use a variety of strategies and goals to work toward growth.
The challenge runs for four months — from November through February. The kickoff was Nov. 5, with the ending celebration set for March 2.
Each grade level has chosen a reading skill goal with a way to measure growth in this area. Each month, the teachers report the measure of growth from the month and it is shown on our school bulletin board.
This year the theme of the challenge is “Blast off into Reading.” Each grade level has a rocket ship that will move up each month with the growth measured.
To support the instruction of the teachers and the motivation of the students, the Rotary Club has asked business owners to support a grade level with resources and incentives. Teachers have been given $300 to purchase these items.
Resources are items that will be kept in the classroom and used for instruction and practice purposes. Some examples of items chosen for this year are magnetic foam letters, a letter construction set, rhyming puzzles and games, reader’s theater plays, fluency passages, reading phones, and a gift card to a resource site.
Examples of motivational incentives for students to keep and use are highlighters, bookmarks, reading lights, sunglasses, reading buddy stuffed animals, flashlights, books, and wikisticks.
The reading challenge is a collaborative partnership between WHA Elementary and the community to have a deep and lasting effect on student learning. The motivation and encouragement on all sides brings excitement and a sense of accomplishment to the hard work of learning being done every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.