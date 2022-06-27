After a two-year hiatus, Walker Rotary’s Stem and Stein Event  May 19 was greeted  with enthusiasm by a sold out crowd of close to 300.

The evening features the special cuisine provided by local dining establishments, plus wine tasting, hand-crafted beers and a spectacular silent auction.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Tim Eggebraaten.

“The club was so happy to have the community join us after a two-year break,” Rotarian Brad Spry declared. “Lots and lots of people were so happy to be back at an event like this!”

Participating restaurants and brewers were Bemidji Brewery, Charlie’s Up North, Dancing Fire at Northern Lights, Green Scene, Loide Oils and Vinegars, Mustang Sally’s, Portage Brewery, Shingobee on the Bay, Trappers’Landing-The Merit, Rendezvous Brewing, and Wine Down.

Silent Auction donors were First National Bank North, Bank Forward, Skip and Lori Duchesneau, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Walker Home Center, Steve and Jane Baker, Walker Area Community Center, Mustang Sally’s, Loide Oils and Vinegar, Northern Lights Casino and Event Center, Kathy Bieloh, Pederson Dental, Steve Bilben, Next Innovations, American National Bank, Mitch and Mara Loomis, Wine Down, and Portage Brewery

The event grossed $11,935 including $3,945 from the silent auction. The net amount, after expenses, was $7,735. The People’s Choice award went to Dancing Fire.

Proceeds will be used to support a variety of  Rotary projects and causes.

