Join Walker Rotary May 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center for an evening of tasting local restaurant cuisine, wine and hand-crafted beers.

Place bids at the Silent Auction and take home spectacular treasures Enjoy food, fellowship and fun while listening to music  by the Kellogg Duo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments