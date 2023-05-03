Join Walker Rotary May 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center for an evening of tasting local restaurant cuisine, wine and hand-crafted beers.
Place bids at the Silent Auction and take home spectacular treasures Enjoy food, fellowship and fun while listening to music by the Kellogg Duo.
For more information and tickets call (218) 547-3304
Participating eating and drinking establishments include:
The 502 at the Chase
Bemidji Brewing
Castle Danger Brewing
Charng Thai Cuisine
Dancing Fire Restaurant
Enjoy
Green Scene
Loide Oils
Portage Brewing
Rendezvous Brewing
The Merit
Shingobee on the Bay
Village Square
The WaterShed
Wine Down
Walker Rotary focuses on several areas of service including education, literacy, health and safety, vocational, community, family, youth and seniors.
Rotary also supports local organizations including the Salvation Army, Walker Area Food Shelf, Family Safety Network, Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, WHA Rotary Reader Program, July 4 fireworks, Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, Walker Bay Live, ARCC Emergency Shelter, Thanksgiving food baskets, Faith in Action for Cass County, Boys and Girls Club, Walker Area Community Center, Walker Public Library and many more.
Proceeds from Stem and Stein will help provide continued support to these organizations.
