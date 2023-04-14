Super One Foods of Walker and Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort of Hackensack are teaming up to help animals in need.

Starting April 28, customers of Super One Foods will have the opportunity to “roundup” their purchases to the next dollar or make a monetary donation with every purchase. All proceeds will be going to benefit the animals at the Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort animal shelter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments