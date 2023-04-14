Super One Foods of Walker and Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort of Hackensack are teaming up to help animals in need.
Starting April 28, customers of Super One Foods will have the opportunity to “roundup” their purchases to the next dollar or make a monetary donation with every purchase. All proceeds will be going to benefit the animals at the Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort animal shelter.
The roundup program will run until May 8 with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the Paws and Claws. Customers of Super One Foods are encouraged to participate and help make a difference in the lives of animals in their community. Together, Super One Foods and Paws and Claws are committed to creating a better future for animals who have not yet found their forever home.
The “Roundup” program is a simple yet effective way for all shoppers of Super One Foods to give back to their community and make a difference in the lives of animals. All it takes is a small donation at the checkout, and all proceeds will go toward helping the animals at Paws and Claws, where the animals receive the care and support that they need.
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort is a local animal shelter that provides a safe haven for dogs and cats in need and is the only animal shelter in Cass County. The shelter offers a range of services, including veterinary care, foster homes and adoption services to help these animals find their forever homes. The shelter relies on the generosity of the community to rescue, care for animals and provide them with the love and attention they deserve.
Watch for future roundup campaigns at Super One Foods, including the Walker Area Community Center coming up in July.
Just say “Yes” to roundup and make a difference in an animal’s life.
