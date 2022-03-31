Expanding solar education is a core goal at the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL), which also believes in supporting schools and teachers to help young people get truly excited about their education and potential future careers in fields that can help solve the collective issues like climate change and the need for more sustainable energy and practices.
That’s why RREAL leapt at the opportunity to help a school in the region take steps in the right direction, gathering needed materials to enhance science education and provide hands-on learning opportunities for their students.
A few generous RREAL supporters recently helped the provide funding for science education materials at Cass Lake-Bena High School.
Funds will support the creation of a STEM cart, like a mini mobile shop full of small tools like a drill press, mini miter saw, craft saws, a belt sander, and more to create easy access for science teachers and students to use their hands to explore, learn, and think big about what is possible.
“We’re so grateful for this opportunity for students and especially our engineering students. To be able to render their designs — when you can take what you’ve designed and make it and have an object — it takes things to a whole new level,” said Sarah Larson, Career Pathways and Work Experience coordinator at CLB High School.
“The more hands-on learning we can get, the better the retention,” said science teacher Joe Cherney. “If you can put your hands on it and manipulate it, the better you learn.”
Cherney looks forward to seeing his students at work, collaborating, learning from each other, and helping to design their own experiments. “Building in a classroom setting helps students see other students’ work, incorporate new ideas, and update their own thinking to improve their own work. I want them to build the experiments themselves, then they have more buy-in and a better understanding of what should happen.”
While Cherney already incorporates solar education into his Principles of Engineering classes, CLB schools eventually hope to install solar power to lower energy costs and give students another opportunity to witness science, clean energy, and engineering principles in practice.
“I’m looking for big things here, so we’ll see where we can go,” Cherney added.
