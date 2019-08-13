The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list includes Minnesota-based solar firm
PINE RIVER — With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar installer REAL Solar is happy to be contributing to the country’s energy mix.
REAL Solar has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a rank of 295 out of 415 solar companies on the magazine’s 2019 Top Solar Contractors list.
“In 2016, we were ranked No. 471. In 2017, we were ranked No. 386. And now, we’re ranked No. 295,” said Erica Bjelland, RREAL’s Program Development Specialist. “We were also ranked as the No. 1 residential solar installer in Minnesota,” she added.
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.
“Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. “Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It’s a great time to be a solar installer, and we’re happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list.”
The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14 percent growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30 percent federal investment tax credit steps down to 26 percent next year.
REAL Solar employs 15 workers who installed 1.06 Megawatts of solar power in 2018. Since its founding in 2000, the company has installed 2.2 Megawatts of solar. Previously, REAL Solar, and its parent RREAL were two sides of the same organization, but this year RREAL and REAL Solar became separate organizations to ensure they could more efficiently achieve their mission. RREAL is a nonprofit dedicated to making solar energy accessible to low-income communities and REAL Solar is a for-profit Special Benefits Corporation dedicated to making solar accessible to all people. A portion of the proceeds to REAL Solar continue to go toward RREAL’s low-income solar projects.
“We’re excited to continue developing low-income residential and community solar projects for years to come. It’s a very exciting time for solar energy and nonprofit advocacy,” Bjelland added.
About RREAL and REAL Solar
If you are excited about RREAL’s work and would like to learn more about them, please visit their website at www.rreal.org or call 218-947-3779. To learn more about REAL Solar visit real-solar.com
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
