BACKUS — The board of the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) announces that John Vaughn has been hired as RREAL’s new executive director.
Vaughn, who will step in as executive director Oct. 1, comes to RREAL with more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience, most recently as the executive director of the East Side Neighborhood Development Company in St. Paul.
His work history includes directing a community development corporation, a community council, and acting as a senior policy analyst for the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Along with his impressive background, Vaugh has a strong desire to serve low-income communities and is mission driven.
Vaughn is looking forward to guiding RREAL into the future by expanding capacity to make solar energy accessible to people of all income levels at the local, state, national and international level.
Jason Edens, founder and outgoing Executive Director of RREAL, will take on a new responsibility as the director of RREAL’s Skip the Grid program, which is currently focusing on two projects: Current for Curran, a hospital-based solar energy project in Liberia, done in collaboration with the NE Minnesota Synod of the Women of the ELCA; and a school-based solar energy project in Uganda done in collaboration with African Children Today (ACT), a nonprofit organization in Edina, Minnesota.
If you would like to learn more about RREAL’s work, visit their website at www.rreal.org or call (218) 947-3779.
