PINE RIVER — The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) has partnered with Minnesota Power and Tri-County Community Action Partnership (TCC) to bring the benefits of community solar to low-income, disabled veterans.
Together, RREAL and TCC installed a community solar array at the TCC headquarters in Little Falls. The solar energy savings from the array will be credited to 10 income qualified disabled veterans by Minnesota Power. Project partners will be conducting a three-year feasibility study to evaluate the program.
This model is a continuation of RREAL’s Community Solar for Community Action (CS4CA) nationally scalable model, which was a 2019 winner of the Department of Energy’s Solar in Your Community Challenge.
“We are grateful for this partnership with TCC, Minnesota Power, and the Initiative Foundation that is bringing solar energy savings to empower local low-income, disabled veterans,” said RREAL’s Program Developer, Erica Bjelland.
This project was funded in part by Minnesota Power and the Initiative Foundation, a regional community foundation. TCC received a grant from the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) to work on education and the processes of this initiative.
If you are excited about Community Solar for Community Action and would like to learn more about RREAL, please visit their website at www.rreal.org or call (218) 947-3779.
