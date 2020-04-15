The Menahga Ruby’s Pop-Up Food Pantry will be held Saturday in the parking lot of the Menahga Middle School, 216 Aspen Avenue.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. with registration taking place from the vehicle as you arrive. The cost per share is $20 cash. Exact change is preferred.
Participants do not need to bring their own boxes this month. All shares will be pre-boxed and placed in a loading zone where participants will load into their own vehicles. Personal protective devices are encouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.