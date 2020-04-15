The Menahga Ruby’s Pop-Up Food Pantry will be held Saturday in the parking lot of the Menahga Middle School, 216 Aspen Avenue.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. with registration taking place from the vehicle as you arrive. The cost per share is $20 cash. Exact change is preferred.

Participants do not need to bring their own boxes this month. All shares will be pre-boxed and placed in a loading zone where participants will load into their own vehicles. Personal protective devices are encouraged.

