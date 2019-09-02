The men’s fellowship ministry at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville presents long-time Longville Lakes Area fishing and hunting guide Rusty Lilyquist on his television fishing show appearances and big game hunting adventures.
The presentation is Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. It is free and open to men and women in the Longville Lakes area. A meet and greet social time is at 6.
Lilyquist is a frequent featured guest on outdoor sports TV shows. He will show excerpts from his appearances on John Gillespie’s Waters and Woods fishing show and comment on the kinds of fishing and different waters he and others on the show experience. The show airs on Fox Sports Net.
Lilyquist will also share his exciting North American big game hunting adventures with photos and commentary. In addition to hunting antelope, wild boar, wolf, buffalo, caribou, elk, moose and bear, he has trapped beaver, coyote, bobcat, fisher and other mammals. He has guided bear and duck hunters.
Guiding fishermen full-time from Mille Lacs to Canada for more than 25 years, Lilyquist specialized in musky fishing. He started guiding for crappies when he was just 8 years old. He developed and marketed the “Lily Tail” musky lure and has written articles for musky fishing magazines.
Companies that continue to use Lilyquist to promote their products include Tuffy Boats, Hummingbird Electronics, Minntonka Trolling Motors and Amsoil.
Lilyquist has been an active participant in the community, serving two terms on the Cass County Board of Commissioners and a four-year term on the ISD 118 School Board. He coached football for Northland High School and played college football for the Vermilion Ironmen. He owns a successful real estate business with offices in Backus and Longville.
An accomplished speaker, Lilyquist promises to delight the audience with his fishing and big game hunting exploits. Along with an informative and enjoyable presentation, come for the social time before the presentation.
