Bruce Johnson has been a business owner for 14 years and a sailor for 25 years. He’s lived in Brainerd since 1990 but Walker is kind of his summer home. Johnson has a 100-ton Coast Guard Master Captain's license and has captained a 72-foot paddle wheeler, a 65-foot dinner cruise boat and a 42-foot sailboat out of Duluth. He has sailed from Duluth to New York City and down the East Coast. “I love being on the water. There seems to be an opportunity on the lake for a sailing charter service and I wanted to do my own thing rather than run someone else’s vessel.” Johnson said. Johnson was looking for a unique, classic and larger sailboat to put on Leech Lake for charters — one that would stand out and make people want to go out for a ride. Being a ketch (two masts) and more than 45 feet long, this sailboat does stand out with its maroon colors. It also is able to get through the narrows most of the year due to its shallow draft. The Knota Lotta is a 1984 Irwin with many improvements and has been well maintained through the years. It was trucked to Walker from Texas in the fall of 2018 and didn’t see the water until this spring. She sits at a dock at Shores of Leech where the bulk of the sailing community of the lake resides. Knota Lotta is a long-range cruiser designed for waters much larger than Leech Lake, but she looks mighty pretty on Leech. To inquire about a charter, call Johnson at (218) 888-6477. Photo submitted
