The Walker Sons of the American Legion are raffling off a 25-foot flagpole, with tickets just $5 each.

Only 300 tickets will be sold by SAL members. The drawing will be held Sept. 11 at 7 p.m .at the Walker American Legion Club.

The flagpole will be installed free anywhere within a 30 mile radius of Walker.

