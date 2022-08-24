While some city councils have placed temporary moratoriums on the sale of cannabinoids, the Walker Council said there is no legal requirement for them to do that, so businesses can continue to sell their products.
Since the State Legislature passed a new law that went into effect July 1, councils have been scrambling to come up with their own regulations or to wait and see if the Legislature fixes the law during the 2023 session.
At last Thursday night’s meeting and before the Walker Council made their decision to allow businesses to continue to sell their products, they heard from mother and daughter Julie Rono and Halli Knutson, owners of Stone Women Herbals, who have been selling CBD (cannabinoid) products since 2017 and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) since 2018. The creams, lotions, oils, drops and gummies are all below the 3 percent level set by the new law. The products they did have that were above that level were pulled off the shelf.
Rono addressed the council, stating she printed out information to share with the council, that includes some of the ailments customers use the products for.
“There is a lot of misunderstanding about THC. It is a natural substance, and there is no likelihood of addiction,” she said. “We just want you to consider as you’re coming up with a decision that a lot of people use [THC] for health benefits; for pain control, anxiety. People use it to help them sleep at night. It’s used by cancer, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer patients. It’s not about getting high, it’s about finding relief.”
Rono asked that if the council decided to form a committee, she would like to share some educational information on the medical benefits for THC and CBD.
“The stuff we carry is pure natural, no additives.”
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said the Legislature didn’t know what they were passing.
The council decided not to make a motion and instead to leave the topic alone for now, so they can wait and see what the Legislature does.
In other city business, the council:
Approved city council meeting minutes of Aug. 1.
Approved Public Works Committee meeting minutes of Aug. 16.
Reviewed letter from Hannah Buckland, Minnesota State Library Program specialist, regarding Walker’s state-certified level of library support in the amount of $16,981 for 2023.
Approved payment of $3,700 to Turf Technology LLC for July lawn mowing at Evergreen Cemetery.
Approved payment of $2,275 to Ehlers for tax increment financing reporting 2021 reports.
Approved payment of $5,000 to Johnson Jet-Line for cleaning of lift station, two storm filter structures and backwash tank under the playground.
Hired Jordyn Sullivan as a full-time police officer at $25.25 an hour with a 3 percent increase after a successful six-month probationary period.
Approved an on-sale and Sunday liquor license for the Watershed, the former Wilbur’s, located at 101 Fifth Street, pending proof of building ownership and a successful background check. The background check was good.
Approved Meyer Group Architecture proposal for the Walker Library interior design space planning consultant.
Approved Walker Library agreement for naming rights for the Jacobson Family donation of $10,000 for the youth collection to be named Myrtle Jacobson Youth Collection.
Approved payment of $7,700 for engineering work on Walker Airport for the 2021 crack seal and SRE building construction phase.
Appointed Christopher Roden to the Airport Advisory Board as the Walker Area Joint Fire Department Service District seat for a three-year term.
Approved purchase of two check valves, bolts and gaskets for $4,000 from Core and Main for the upper lift station.
