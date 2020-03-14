Editor’s note: This article is the third in a monthly series on the history of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longville leading up to the church’s centennial celebration June 13-14. The content for the series is taken from the book “Salem Lutheran Church: A Historical Tour,” 1920-1995 (Longville, MN: 1996) and supporting documents from the church’s archives.
Salem Lutheran Church’s expansion and remodeling project in Longville occupied the congregation’s attention in 1977. The church had to be emptied of its interior artifacts and furniture. Some items were stored, but others required for worship such as the organ, pulpit and altar were moved to the Longville public school gymnasium. The regular worship services were held. Salem’s smorgasbords and bazaars open to the community occurred in the public school’s auditorium.
The expansion part of the building project included the addition of a 10-by 41-foot narthex at the front or east end of the church. The original narthex was added to the sanctuary to increase seating capacity.
Next the transepts on each side measuring 25- by 16-feet were built at the back or west end of the building. The church then had a cruciform shape. Finally, the bell tower was moved to the front of the church above the main entrance fronting State Highway 84.
The interior remodeling was paneled in knotty pine with the wood rafters and cross bracing exposed above the narthex and sanctuary. Along with the wood log exterior, the inside presented a rustic north country appearance for congregation members and visitors.
Casement windows replaced the double hung windows. The new altar, baptismal font and pulpit were made out of log siding.
A gift to the church in the 1950s, a velour wall hanging of the Last Supper, adorned the sanctuary. The large wooden cross on the wall behind the altar was later accented by the installation of a stained-glass window featuring the true vine and branches based on Jesus’ assertion he is the vine and his disciples the branches in the Gospel of John.
The window, a memorial gift, was dedicated Sunday, May 24, 1992. A Rogers electric organ, midi and sound system were purchased and dedicated Sunday, October 21, 1991.
Over the years Salem in Longville was served by 14 organists often assisted by pastors’ wives. Current organists are Jan Elliott and Eunice Benson.
Complementing the organ music was the church choir swelling to 30 members or more in the summer months and augmented by instrumentalists from time-to-time. Charlene Olson has directed the choir for over a quarter of a century.
The dedication service for the completed expansion and remodeling occurred Oct. 16, 1977. The Reverend Rodney Haselhuhn, Salem’s pastor from 1974 to 1980, officiated along with Reverend Olaf Cartford, assistant to the bishop for the Northern Minnesota District of the American Lutheran Church, who gave the sermon at the morning service. Open house and dinner for congregation members, guests and former pastors followed the dedication service. The paid-up mortgage on the building expansion and remodeling project was ceremonially burned in 1984.
In 1980 Salem’s congregation called its first (and only) husband and wife co-pastor team. The Reverends Marcus and Nancy Hess served the three-point parish of Boy River, Federal Dam and Longville until 1984. As an indicator of membership growth and development, Salem became a single-point congregation in 1984. Boy River and Federal Dam became a two-point parish.
After a brief interim pastor interlude, Salem’s congregation called the man who would become the church’s longest serving pastor by far in 1985. Pastor John Monson arrived in April of 1985 and served until September of 2011 — over 26 years.
Shortly after Pastor Monson came, the first one-story parsonage was sold and physically moved to the Lake Region Motel (now the Longville Inn) next door. A new four-bedroom, two-story parsonage was built on the same site as the first one. Pastor Monson’s family moved in, and the new parsonage was dedicated in September of 1986. The paid-up mortgage on the parsonage was ceremonially burned in 1992.
In 1988 three national Lutheran church organizations merged into the largest Lutheran church organization in the United States. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was formed out of the Lutheran Church in America, American Lutheran Church and the Association of Evangelical Lutheran Churches. Salem became affiliated with the ELCA.
Salem thrived in its Longville home. Congregation membership continued to grow, and there were two services every Sunday. In the fall of 1992, Salem’s congregation voted to build a new church on a different site in Longville.
The 300-plus baptized members were motivated by a number of factors. These included cramped space for parking, crowded classrooms, crowded sanctuary and inadequate staff offices/workspace.
The opportunity to relocate presented itself in 1992 when Alice and Lloyd Soderberg deeded 27 acres of wooded land on the western edge of Longville to Salem’s congregation.
Early in December 1995, a professionally guided capital campaign was launched with a festive worship service. The service was followed by a congregational dinner at the Longville Elementary School and later by Commitment Sunday. Every Salem member was given the opportunity to respond with a financial commitment to the new building project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.