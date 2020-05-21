Due to the national emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Salem Lutheran Church’s centennial celebration scheduled for June 13-14 has been postponed. It will be rescheduled for a later time.
Salem Lutheran Church of Inguadona was organized in 1920 with a church built in 1922 by the congregation. In 1947, the Salem congregation moved to a new church built in Longville on the Boy River. Following a renovation in 1977, the Salem congregation outgrew the log church. Gifted with 27 acres of land by Lloyd (Shorty) and Alice Soderberg in 1992, the congregation in 1997 again completed building a new Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Longville.
The planned centennial celebration has been in the works since 2018. While it is with regret and disappointment the celebration must be delayed, Salem’s congregation members look forward to the community joining them in celebration at a future date to be announced.
