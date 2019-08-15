Would you know the signs of someone who is thinking of committing suicide? Would you know what to do or say? These questions affect everyone — teachers, coaches, parents, grandparents and you. Suicide affects everyone, in every community, every race, gender, age and socioeconomic background. It’s not possible to say, “Not me.”
On Aug. 25 at 4 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church in Longville will be hosting another in the series of “Our Neighbor Community Forums.” Suicide is a complex issue with no single path that leads to suicide. Suicide is preventable, mental health issues are treatable, and recovery is possible. We all can be part of the solution.
Stephanie Downey is a regional youth suicide prevention coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Health Community Partners Preventing Suicide Program. She has worked with youth mental health and substance abuse issues for more than 20 years. She has spent nine years coordinating suicide prevention education, awareness and advocacy to communities in the Beltrami County area and has worth for the Department of health since 2017.
Join us for this free event at 4 p.m. at Aug. 25 at Salem Lutheran Church to learn how you can play a vital role in preventing suicide. You can make a difference in someone’s life through knowledge.
