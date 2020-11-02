In the course of human events things do not always go as planned. On occasion some of these unplanned events are financially and/or emotionally devastating to a family or an individual.
These events usually happen to young individuals or families who are just getting underway with great expectations with their lives. Tragedies such as fire, physical or mental abuse, life threatening gestures, loss of the home, or fleeing a home for your and or your family’s safety is more than some are able to bear.
Then — wham! Where do you turn with little or no immediate personal resources? You and or your family can see no reasonable way out of the predicament.
Fortunately there is some emergency help to assist you through the darkest hours. That help is readily available from any of five major resource centers located in Cass County. Area churches are able to help to an extent, but serious situations are often referred to one of the professional agencies.
How are these agencies tied together? One organization, The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive, gives 100 percent of all donations to these Cass County agencies. The Walker Rotary Club organizes the Bell Ringing schedule of ringers, collection and distribution of all donations.
Ineke Leer, chair of Salvation Army Bell Ringing, promised past chair the late Harold Bruns, that she as a Rotarian would continue his diligent work in making contributions to these agencies that help those in desperate need. Harold’s last year as chair raised $7,800.
In 2019, with the generous giving of those fortunate enough to give, Rotary was able to raise more than $20,000, a true testament to how people care for one another in Cass County.
Leer is also asking for volunteers to give two hours or more of their time this holiday season to wear the red apron and ring the bell for The Red Kettle.
“It is so rewarding to ring the bell as many people thank you for volunteering your service to the community and what it means to them personally,” Leer said.
Red Kettle bell ringing will begin Nov. 19 at SuperOne in Walker.
The program begins that date each year as the need for funds is year round, not just during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Call Ineke Leer at (218) 252-4044 for you and/or your family to join your fellow citizens in making Cass County a great place to live. The flexible schedule is broken down into two hour time frames, making it easier to give of your time.
Many area businesses, some individuals and families are sponsoring entire days or time periods and are graciously matching all monetary contributions during the time slot. Some also are scheduling their employees to help at the station. There is room and a need for more sponsors.
Service providers throughout Cass County working to ensure that the Salvation Army funds are helping to meet the needs are:
• Family Safety Network (218) 547-1636 or 1-800-324-8151
• Pine River-Backus Family Resource Center (218) 587-4292
• Northland Family Center (Remer/Longville areas) (218) 566-3636
• Pillager Area Family Resource Center (218) 746-4009
• Bi-County Community Action Program (218) 547-3438
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.