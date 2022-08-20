About 10 years ago, Jay Kennedy, Dave Gapinski and their friend, Shannon Rettke, built their first smoker together. Unfortunately, it didn’t last very long; in fact, you could say it went up in smoke. But the team learned a lot while building not one, but two smokers after that. Both were a success. The second smoker later found a home with Jay’s childhood friend, who owns a resort in Canada. The idea of building a smoker evolved from their passion for deer hunting and processing meat. It grew among friends and families as they gathered annually to process hundreds of pounds of venison. A few years ago the team participated in “Pork in the Park” in Hackensack as “Three Fat Guys and A Smoker,” and took first place for pulled pork and People’s Choice for ribs. They have participated in other events as well. At the time they built the first smoker, the dream was to open some sort of meat processing or smoker market, potentially as a retirement venture. When Jay passed away, the community felt it. Family and friends gathered to remember the joy and community spirit he brought to everyone. When Dave heard that Von Hanson’s was selling its small corporate store in Walker, he decided to pursue the dream that he and his best friend had always hoped for. Through this, Jay will be remembered and honored. “We are proud to be a locally owned market and hope to positively impact our community. In Loving Memory of Jay Kennedy.” Amber Gapinski is pictured with her First Business Dollar.
