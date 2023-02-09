Beyond its mission to gather information and share knowledge, the Walker Public Library has been working to save the planet since the year 1900. How do we do it? Naturally.
The Walker Public Library is built on a system that reuses a multitude of lendable materials to reduce cost and waste. This natural process saves the planet while saving you money.
Hundreds of people can read the same copy of a book or magazine before it gets discarded; movie lovers can watch the same DVD; and an endless number of users can read or listen to an eBook without wasting paper or adding plastic to the landfill.
Alongside the growing number of reading and research materials, the Walker Public Library also has access to the collections at other libraries in the region, state and even across the nation. Requesting a book using the library’s delivery or interlibrary loan system rather than buying a single-use copy is another way for you to consciously benefit the Earth — and your pocketbook.
Don’t spend more of your hard-earned money! Your tax dollars already help to fund the library and purchase lendable materials. Let the library buy the books, DVDs and electronic materials for you. You can come in and borrow them any time, and the library we won’t charge you a penny.
The library has its own newspaper and magazine subscriptions that means you can head here rather than buying your own, saving on printing and paper. Even better, flip through a digital magazine with Flipster, the free library database with over 40 top magazines for you to browse.
If you don’t use a computer daily, why buy one that will be obsolete in a few short years? The computers at the Walker Public Library are free and available to everyone. You can also print your documents at the library and save on the cost of a printer and ink — and, yes, keep more plastic from being thrown away.
