 As a part of its Aug. 15 meeting agenda, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board passed a resolution to put a Capital Project Levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.

If approved by voters, the levy will help WHA secure $200,000 of annual funding for up to ten years. Levy funding will be used for “the acquisition and installation [of] technology and the replacement of school district vehicles, including school buses.”

The four polling places where school district residents can vote on the Capital Project Levy will be

• Walker Fire Hall, 701 Elm Ave., Walker

• Hackensack Community Center, 110 Third St. S., Hackensack

• Akeley City Hall, 25 Broadway St. E., Akeley

• Absentee voting, Cass County Courthouse, 303 Minnesota Ave. West, Walker

Absentee voting starts Sept. 20 at the County Courthouse. All other polling places will be open Nov. 5 only.

