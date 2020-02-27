Cub Scout Pack 40 held the Pinewood Derby Feb. 25 for Pack 40 scouts from the Walker, Laporte and Cass Lake area.
After the dust settled, Calen Zubke took first place, Anthony McClelland second and Owen Olson third.
Brooks Bauerly received the most original design award.
The event, held at Hope Lutheran Church with Walker Rotary donating the pizza and soda, raised $1,800 for scouting.
Calvary Church donated an aluminum track to Pack 40.
Pinewood Derby is a racing event for unpowered, unmanned miniature cars. With the help of adults, Scouts build their own cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels, and metal axles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.