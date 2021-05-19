The City of Park Rapids and Park Rapids Arts and Culture Commission invite the public to the opening and artist guided tour of the Park Rapids Sculpture Trail at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event will start at Red Bridge Park, located at 175-199 Beach Road (east of US Hwy. 71/Park Avenue North, about a block north of the stoplights at the junction of Hwy. 71 and state Hwy. 34). The tour will end in downtown Park Rapids where additional artworks will be installed this year.
Thirteen new sculptures are being installed and will remain in place for a year. The artists whose works are selected have been invited to provide information on their works as part of the tour.
Artists whose works were accepted for this year’s Sculpture Trail are Tim Adams, Webster City, Iowa; Paul Albright, Akeley; Al Bellevue, Puposky; Mark Hall, Kasota; Clayton Johnson, Park Rapids; Jon Kamrath, Mahtomedi; Isaac Kidder, Minnetrista; David Montague, Brooklyn Park; Tim Nelsen, Bemidji; James Pedersen, Walker, and Ryan Pedersen, North Mankato; Patrick Shannon, Vergas; David Welle, Nevis; and Simon Zornes, Bagley.
This year’s sponsors are CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Heartland Arts, Carter and Florence Hedeen, Hubbard County DAC/Bearly Used, Klein Insurance, Northview Bank, Northwoods Bank, Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, Park Rapids Rotary Club, Russel Skoe Family Trust, Sanford Health, Thelen’s Excavating & Septic and Thielen Motors.
