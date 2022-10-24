It’s an end-of-season ritual — pulling the boat out of the lake. If your watercraft has been harbored in the water, and you are on a lake infested with zebra mussels, you might notice a scum of vegetation, algae and other material on the hull.

Run your hand along the hull and it may feel rough, like sandpaper. It’s likely you are carrying zebra mussels.

