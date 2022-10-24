It’s an end-of-season ritual — pulling the boat out of the lake. If your watercraft has been harbored in the water, and you are on a lake infested with zebra mussels, you might notice a scum of vegetation, algae and other material on the hull.
Run your hand along the hull and it may feel rough, like sandpaper. It’s likely you are carrying zebra mussels.
The build-up of algae, micro-organisms, and bivalves such as zebra mussels onto surfaces is a natural phenomenon known as biofouling. According to the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC), biofouling is a significant reason for the spread of invasive species.
Another risk factor for the spread of aquatic invasive species is the residual water left in a watercraft after it leaves a waterbody.
“Water is risky because it can contain microscopic zebra mussel larvae called veligers or spiny water flea, both prohibited invasive species,” said Dana Gutzmann, Cass County AIS lake technician. This risk is especially relevant in Cass County, where the Mississippi River, and over 20 lakes and numerous streams contain zebra mussels.
Under state law, it is unlawful to transport zebra mussels and other prohibited species of animals. ($500 civil penalty or misdemeanor) It is unlawful to transport water or aquatic vegetation from lakes or rivers. Abiding by the oft-repeated slogan “clean, drain, dry and dispose,” boaters have become accustomed to draining water from equipment, removing the drain plug and emptying live-wells.
There are fewer inspectors at launches to give boaters temporary permits to drive their boats to storage or to decontamination stations. Instead, people taking “biofouled” watercraft out of the lake must think ahead, obtain and fill out a permit (available online) before transporting their craft. The permit is called MN DNR General Permit 2015-003, One Way Authorization to Transport Watercraft with Prohibited Invasive Species or Aquatic Plants attached for Cleaning or Storage (Minnesota Statues 84D.05 Subd. 1(5) and 84D.11 Subd. 2d). https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/natural_resources/invasives/ais-auth-form-boats.pdf
The permit is for non-commercial use only. It authorizes users to transport a boat with prohibited invasive species like zebra mussels or aquatic plants attached one-way, and is valid for one day only. Watercraft users must carry the permit with them while moving the boat. Failure to do so may result in a $500 penalty.
MAIRSC is conducting research on the development of non-toxic, effective anti-biofouling solutions that can be used on boat hulls. Enzyme-based coatings being explored would help prevent the adhesion of aquatic species such as zebra mussels. More information can be found on the MAISRC web site at https://maisrc.umn.edu/coatings
