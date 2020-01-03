Members of the Cass County Search and Rescue ATV Team and Sheriff’s Mounted Posse recently got additional training in CPR, first aid and the use of defibrillators.
The four-hour session was held Dec. 14 at The Hub in Hackensack. Cass County Emergency Services Director Deputy Chad Emery organized the event, and Nevis Fire Chief Chris Norton provided the training. Those attending received certifications for successfully completing the “Medic BasicPlus CPR, AED and First Aid for Adults” class.
The Search and Rescue ATV Team consists of two dozen members of the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club and the Over The Hills Gang ATV Club. Using funds provided by the Polaris T.R.A.I.L.S. grant program, the Woodtick Wheelers club has donated to the sheriff’s office a number of accessories for its Polaris Ranger, including a rescue insert, full cab and tracks for winter use. In addition to search and rescue efforts, the ATV Team assists seputies at the Eelpout Festival and Moondance concerts, and helps monitor ATV activity on the Soo Line North Trail in the Remer area.
The Sheriff’s Mounted Posse of Cass County is a non-profit consisting of approximately 20 workers who volunteer their time, horses, equipment, and expertise in providing security for county events, such as fairs, searching for missing persons, and assisting in other investigations. These individuals train together on a regular basis to ensure their services are effective.
