OUTING — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of missing adult woman in the area.
Sheriff Tom Burch requests the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Michelle Mae of Outing, who was last seen in the area Wednesday.
Mae is described as 5-foot 1-inch tall with green eyes. Mae’s vehicle, a black 2004 Jeep Liberty, is also missing.
Anyone with information about Mae or her vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677.
