SAINT PAUL — Secretary of State Steve Simon is calling on all eligible Minnesota voters to apply for their absentee ballots now using the online absentee ballot request tool.
The tool allows registered voters to request that their ballot to be sent to them by mail for the Aug. 11 statewide primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
“We need to treat the upcoming statewide elections as a public health issue,” said Secretary Simon. “To slow the spread of COVID-19 we need to reduce large gatherings, including at polling places. I’m challenging all eligible Minnesota voters to cast their vote from the safety of their home. In the face of this pandemic, it is the right thing to do to protect Minnesotans who are most at risk and the people who care for them. Fortunately, it’s very easy to do.”
All eligible Minnesota voters may request an absentee ballot for the primary and general elections at mnvotes.org. The online application will ask for an e-mail address and an identification number, either a Minnesota-issued driver’s license, Minnesota ID card, or last 4 digits of Social Security Number.
