The Wolves’ 61-56 loss to Lake Park-Audubon Saturday morning in the championship game of the Holiday Tournament in Walker, was a tale of two much different halves.
After scoring 39 points in the first half, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley only scored 17 in the second, and six of those points came on two three-pointers in the final 30 seconds.
Coach Darin Schultz said they had three goals on the board coming into this game. Have less than 12 turnovers, hold No. 5 to two threes or less and give up less than 10 offensive rebounds.
“We achieved all those things, but unfortunately, we couldn’t make any shots. In the first half we couldn’t miss, and in the second we couldn’t score. We had good looks, we just make them, and in the end that makes all the difference.”
The lid was also on the basket at the foul line as WHA went 3-13, including 2-11 in the second half. The Wolves also missed a handful of lay ups, including one in transition.
The Wolves dominated the glass in the first half with 14 offensive rebounds that produced a 19-6 edge on second-chance points. It was much different in the second half as WHA scored only a couple points on second-chance opportunities.
“They started packing it in and made sure all five guys were boxing out. There just weren’t as many opportunities for us to get inside,” the coach said. “It wasn’t a lack of trying, they just did a better job of keeping us off the glass.”
The Wolves still had four players finish in double figures with another scoring six points.
Cole Rasmussen led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Ethan Anderson finished with 12 points, Clay Nelson scored 11 and had six assists and four steals. TJ Smith had 10 points and Connor Craven six.
The Wolves turned the ball over only 10 times while the defense forced 14 with 11 coming by steal.
Cody Wolfswinkel got loose inside and scored 18 of 22 points in the first half. Tyler Bjerke finished with 21 points, including making two three-pointers, and Brayden Ecker, No. 5, only scored eight.
“Defensively we achieved everything we set out to do. We were still there at the end competing,” Schultz said. “We didn’t take advantage of the chances we had. Sometimes that’s how basketball works.”
The loss drops WHA to 7-1 on the season. The schedule doesn’t get any easier over the next week, as after the holiday break they travel to Red Lake Friday. Next Tuesday the Wolves host Nevis and play at Cass Lake-Bena Jan. 10 in a boys’ and girls’ double-header.
WHA thumps Hill City
The Wolves did not get off to a good start against Hill City in the second game of the WHA Holiday Tournament, but they sure closed the half on a flurry to grab a commanding lead on their way to an 86-46 win.
The Hornets made three quick three-pointers by Taylor Wagner against WHA’s zone and converted a three-point play to grab a 12-3 lead.
Anderson sank a three-pointer and Coach Schultz followed with a short time out to settle his team down.
“The coach told us we had no energy and weren’t talking,” Anderson said. “We started to press and that got our energy up and got us back in the game.”
A short time later Rasmussen made a steal and found Nelson open for a three-pointer. Anderson followed with another three and Hansen then got inside and was fed by Nelson for an easy two. The defense then forced a 10-second call.
Hill City’s turnovers off the press led to some easy transition lay ups by Nelson, Anderson and Rasmussen, and the Wolves quickly had a 23-16 lead. A time out did not help Hill City as the Wolves continued their run to grab a 31-16 lead.
Senior Jon Gowell’s basket inside stopped the 21-0 run, but the Wolves closed the half with an 11-1 run for a 42-19 lead.
“The coach told us we need to keep the energy up, and the last eight minutes of the first half is how we need to play the whole second half,” Anderson said.
Wagner started the second half with a three-pointer, but a short time later Anderson made two quick threes as the lead swelled to 31 points.
All 10 WHA players scored in the game with three finishing in double figures.
Nelson led the way with 27 points and added eight boards. Anderson finished with 21 points and six assists. Smith came off the bench to score 11 and grab 10 rebounds.
Rasmussen finished with eight boards and six points, both Craven and Trent Schultz scored five, with Schultz adding five rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Carson Strosahl scored four points and freshman Enrique Fineday made a three-pointer in the final minute for his first varsity points.
The Wolves forced 16 first-half turnovers and 23 for the game. Sixteen of those turnovers were by steal. Anderson had five steals, Rasmussen and Nelson three each, Craven and Smith two and Kai Ashmore one.
Gowell led the Hornets with 20 points, with 13 of those coming in the second half. Wagner finished with 15 points, all on three-pointers, and Tucker Holm scored nine.
