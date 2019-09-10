GRAND RAPIDS — In north central Minnesota more than 21,980 of our neighbors, including 7,510 children, struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal.
Hunger affects many people — like Becky, who works full-time as a medical assistant. Even with her income and her husband’s part-time job, they still struggle to put food on the table and support their two daughters.
And it affects 7-year-old Lilly, who wants to be a doctor when she grows up because she wants to help people — just like her local food shelf helps her get the nutritious food she needs to thrive.
That is why Second Harvest North Central Food Banks joins Feeding America food banks across the country in September to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 40 million Americans, including 12.5 million children and 5.5 million seniors, are food insecure.
This year’s campaign seeks 40,000 actions — a volunteer shift, a social media post, or a donation — from the public that will help end hunger one helping at a time.
“It is important that the people we serve in our community have access to enough food to reach their full potential or thrive; especially our children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn when hungry,” said Sue Estee, executive director of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “People facing hunger could be our neighbors, kids in our children’s classes and others, often much closer than we think. That is why ‘Every Action Counts’.”
“Hunger Action Month is a time for us to take action and help our neighbors and friends struggling to put food on the table,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.“Every state and every county in this country have people facing hunger. Our network of food banks and partner food pantries and meal programs are positioned to serve all of them. You can help at the local level by volunteering, engaging, advocating and donating, and together we can end hunger one helping at a time.”
September marks the 12th year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about Second Harvest and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month please contact Second Harvest at (218) 326-4420, extension 24 or HungerActionMonth.org
