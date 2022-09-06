GRAND RAPIDS — Second Harvest North Central Food Bank feeds, nourishes, and connects people and communities across the seven counties and two tribal nations of north central Minnesota.

They are experts at sourcing and redistributing food and grocery products, which enables them to provide over five million meals each year with help from a network of partners and volunteers. With the help of community partners, Second Harvest promotes health, reduces hunger, and builds community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments