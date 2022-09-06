GRAND RAPIDS — Second Harvest North Central Food Bank feeds, nourishes, and connects people and communities across the seven counties and two tribal nations of north central Minnesota.
They are experts at sourcing and redistributing food and grocery products, which enables them to provide over five million meals each year with help from a network of partners and volunteers. With the help of community partners, Second Harvest promotes health, reduces hunger, and builds community.
But they can’t do it alone. Partnership is key to everything they do, because addressing hunger in our communities takes all of us. From agency partners like food shelves and emergency shelters to financial donors and volunteers, everyone has a role to play in helping end hunger.
This fall, Second Harvest invites the community to engage in their It Takes Us All campaign. Make a gift. Attend an event. Pledge to share with your family and friends why ending hunger in north central Minnesota is important to you.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank fights hunger and promotes health in seven counties and two tribal nations in North Central Minnesota. With help from a network of partners and volunteers, we source and redistribute food and grocery products, providing nearly five million meals each year. Not only do we address hunger, we also invest in the long-term health of our communities and our children’s developing brains and bodies by providing meat, dairy and over one million pounds of fresh produce each year to meet nutritional needs.
Our work brings together neighbors in our communities to nourish one another in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties and Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Reservations.
