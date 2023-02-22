Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has a free online series for you.
In many peoples’ mind-eye, we see ‘pristine’ lakeshore as a gentle slope down to a sandy beach, not a weed, reed or lily pad in sight and a full view of the water unobstructed by standing or fallen trees.
What is it that makes a lake ‘pristine’ though? Is it a sterile shimmering body of water, or a lake brimming with diverse wildlife, from fish and birds to aquatic mammals like otters and even moose?
Dr. Gregory G. Sass, the Fisheries Research Team Leader at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will be March’s online presenter for Itasca Waters’ Water Wisdom Series at noon on Thursday, March 2. Folks can register for the free virtual learning series at itascawaters.org.
His topic will be “Water plants and woody debris in shallow water: friend or foe?”
Focusing on over 20 years of habitat research and the sustainability of fisheries, Sass will focus particularly on the importance of large woody debris and aquatic vegetation in maintaining a strong fishery and water quality.
“Whenever I’m checking out a new lake, especially one that’s more rural and undeveloped, I cruise around and look for fallen trees in the water,” explains avid local angler Kyle Erickson. “The branches are incredible habitat for fish like crappies, bluegills, and perch. The algae that grow on those branches is another factor in the biodiversity, helping to provide food for the minnows that then feed the panfish.”
“Reeds, bullrushes, cattails – these are all really important places for spawning as well as a place for fry to hide from larger predators,” continues Erickson. “I can understand lakeshore owners wanting to clear a space to jump into the lake and swim, but they’re not doing themselves any fishing favors by clearing out all the aquatic vegetation on their shoreline.”
International Falls Realtor and founder of Woody’s Fairly Reliable Guide Service Barry ‘Woody’ Woods agrees.
“The ‘weeds’ are habitat for bugs, which in turn are habitat for minnows, both food for all kinds of the fish we angle for,” says Woods. “The aquatic vegetation is part of a chain reaction that helps the whole fishery… fish love them weeds!”
“Some walleyes are what we call ‘weed walleyes’ while others are reef walleyes,” describes Woods. “Same with bass – some go deep and some go shallow.”
Of course, not everyone spends each day on the water fishing, and a ‘tidy’ shoreline can give a nice sense of order from the chaos that can be a Northern Minnesota lake.
Woody brings up an excellent point though – lakeshore owners also love watching the treasure of wildlife that is part of our aquatic landscape.
“Have you ever seen a blue heron fishing for minnows in the weeds?” asks Woods. “No weeds, no minnows… no minnows, no blue herons. Same for otters, eagles and even moose.”
“Don’t forget the loons either!” Woody adds. “They need that vegetation for their floating nests. What kind of world would this be without music or loons?”
As humans, we have to co-exist within the natural bounty we’re blessed with. There’s always going to be give and take with nature as we grow, learn, create, and reflect. That’s why this is called the ‘Practical’ Water Wisdom series. Gaining a better understanding of how our actions, however small, can harm or help our amazing water resources, is a great opportunity to keep our waters healthy and sustainable for generations to come.
Register for this presentation at the Itasca Waters website, itascawaters.org where you can also view past online presentations from 2022-2023 and register for additional upcoming presentations from April through November.
