Pictured are (front from left) Library Board member Kathy Suker, Councilor Bruce Reeve, Mayor Bill Kennedy, (back) Library Board members Sue Eikenberry, Maggie McGill, Shirley Frederick and Dan Eikenberry and Jenny Jorgensen. Missing are council members...
Photo submitted

The City of Hackensack and the Hackensack Log Cabin Lending Library were awarded their second Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant for research and nomination for listing on the Historic National Register.

Rolf Anderson, preservation specialist who researched the building’s historical significance in 2021, will be returning to Hackensack to continue research and present his findings in the fall to the state board who will determine if the building is qualified to be listed by the National Park Service on the Register.

