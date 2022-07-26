The City of Hackensack and the Hackensack Log Cabin Lending Library were awarded their second Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant for research and nomination for listing on the Historic National Register.
Rolf Anderson, preservation specialist who researched the building’s historical significance in 2021, will be returning to Hackensack to continue research and present his findings in the fall to the state board who will determine if the building is qualified to be listed by the National Park Service on the Register.
“The journey to Historic National Register status is long, arduous, and ultimately very rewarding for any community. We are grateful to the city of Hackensack and our dedicated, committed volunteers, for their continued support,” said Maggie McGill, president of the Lending Library non-profit corporation.
This publication was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Any views, findings, opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota Historical Society, or the Minnesota Historic Resources Advisory Committee.
If you would like to make a contribution to the restoration of our log cabin you can make a check payable to: Hackensack Lending Library, PO Box 13, Hackensack, MN 56452
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.