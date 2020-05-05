The ice has come off the lakes, warmer weather is sweeping over Minnesota and the state bird has returned.
The common loon, Gavia immer, is a Minnesota treasure, and they are already back for an early season.
Returning from the southern coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, they are now searching for their nesting areas in northern lakes and large ponds.
Minnesota’s loon population is stable; it is not increasing nor declining, but there are warning signals on the horizon. Lead poisoning from lead fishing sinkers, jigs and other tackle, along with lead shot in shotgun shells, is one of the leading causes of death for loons. One small lead sinker mistaken for grit will kill a loon within a week to 10 days.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, using funds from the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, is sponsoring a program to “Get The Lead Out” campaign statewide. Other northern tier states have already banned the use of lead fishing tackle. Avian botulism is another threat, as is mercury poisoning. Bottom line, we must preserve our clean water and keep it clean. Pollution is not only a threat to wildlife but a threat to humans as well. The loon is our “canary in the coal mine.”
The National Loon Center has been established in Crosslake to help protect loons for future generations by showing the world how to enhance our lakeshore habitats and freshwater quality, increase loon populations, and reduce unnecessary loon mortality.
Beginning now, the National Loon Center is broadcasting a 24/7 live Loon Cam that features a state of the art camera system that will capture both above and underwater footage of a nest claimed by a pair of loons. The nest and camera system has been launched in the Brainerd Lakes Area and will be live through the entirety of the nesting season.
The Pelican Lakes Association, Pelican Lakes Conservation Club, and Axis Communications have generously provided funds and donated equipment for this to be accomplished and we are so excited to share this footage with the rest of Minnesota and people across the nation. It had taken a few days to get the nest launched as it was very windy on the lake but we were able to get it April 17.
Within 10 minutes of the nest being established the pair of loons were already checking it out which was a cool site to see! Within 24 hours the loon pair have matted in the nest and have warded off a flock of geese looking to invade the nest.
To continue to observe the activity of the loons through their nesting season, check out the free video feed that is now available during the entire nesting season online at nationallooncenter.org and go to “take a peek.”
Nests are built on land using dead marsh grasses and other plants or on floating bogs in shallow water near deeper water so they can swim to and from the nest without being seen by predators. Both the male and female take turns incubating the eggs and protecting the nest. They raise one or two chicks each year.
The dark, downy chicks can swim and dive right after hatching and have the endearing habit of riding on the back of a parent. Chicks are fed by both parents. As soon as they learn to fly, after about 12 weeks of life, they leave their birth territory during the fall migration to salt water wintering grounds.
These young juvenile loons remain in salt water for a 3- to 4-year period before returning to within 15 miles of their natal lake to find a mate and begin the mating ritual.
When you are out boating, give loons at least 150 feet of distance; do not crowd them.
Join to Help Answer the Call of the Loon @ nationallooncenter.org and Follow \on Facebook and Instagram.
This press release was provided by the National Loon Center.
