Local drivers looking for a car wash now have another choice in downtown Walker.
For many years, Orton’s Oil of Walker has owned the former Gas and Splash property at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Fourth Street, which was already set up for a car wash.
Recently Orton’s decided to install a new soft-touch car wash at that location. Orton’s original “touch-free” car wash is right across the street next to Orton’s Convenience Store.
What’s the difference between touch-free and soft-touch? As owner Frank Orton explains, touch-free uses the chemical reaction of soap and high pressure water to remove dirt from vehicles.
Soft touch also uses soap and water plus soft brushes (or in some cases, cloths) to remove dirt. It’s a matter of owner preference; both do an excellent job of cleaning even the dirtiest cars and trucks. And both car washes are made by the same manufacturer.
Frank notes that customers who buy a car wash code at Orton’s Convenience Store can use it at either location.
“That means that if there’s a long line at one, you can go across the street to the other,” he points out.
The soft touch car wash has been open for a couple of weeks, but new signage has been delayed because of a plexiglass shortage, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orton’s is also in the process of launching a Smartphone car wash app. With the app, customers can buy a bulk wash package, good for a set time period, and for one vehicle only. Customers can wash their car or truck as many times as that vehicle needs within that time frame.
“The unlimited car wash club is a new way of buying car washes for people who wash their cars more frequently,” Frank elaborated. “Plus it’s valid at other Orton station car washes.”
The car wash app should be ready early in the new year, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.