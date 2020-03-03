ST. PAUL — Minnesota voters all over the state have been casting their ballots since absentee voting for the Presidential Nomination Primary opened Jan. 17.
The primary will help determine both the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the November general election. To participate, voters must choose between a Democratic and Republican ballot.
As of Feb. 28, at least 94,287 total absentee ballots have been requested, including 81,773 Democratic and 12,489 Republican ballots.
Of the absentee ballots that have been returned and accepted, 66,135 total accepted ballots, including 57,196 Democratic and 8,930 Republican ballots.
Minnesota voters since 2014 have had the option of vote from home, or “no-excuse absentee” voting. All county election offices throughout the state also offer in-person absentee voting, commonly referred to as “early voting.” Since 2014, Minnesota voters have increasingly used vote from home and early in-person voting to cast their ballots.
Go to mnvotes.org for more information or to request a vote from home ballot.
