Sen. Justin Eichorn announces his run for re-election to the Minnesota State Senate.
Eichorn has represented Senate District 5 since 2016, but after the redistricting process he is now located within the boundaries of Senate District 6 which encompasses parts of Itasca, Cass, and Crow Wing counties including the cities of Grand Rapids and Brainerd.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of northern Minnesota in the State Senate. I look forward to having the opportunity to continue to serve some of the same constituents and getting to know all the new residents of Senate District 6,” Eichorn stated. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in the journey of being a public servant, particularly I would like to thank my wife Brittany for her steadfast support and wrangling our parade team, otherwise known as our four young children.”
Since being elected in 2016, Eichorn has focused on the issues that matter most to the people of northern Minnesota. As a strong advocate for the economic drivers of the Northland, “Timber, Taconite, and Tourism” has become a rallying cry for what provides good living wages and contributes immensely to our way of life. Improving our natural resources industries and keeping tourism thriving is crucial for the stability of families and communities in our region.
During his first term, Eichorn served on committees that include Vice Chair of Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy, Education Finance and Policy, Environment and Natural Resources Finance, as well as Aging and Long-Term Care Policy. After winning re-election in 2020, Eichorn was made Chair of the Mining and Forestry Policy Committee. In addition, he is the Vice Chair of the Education, serves on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee as well as Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy Committee.
“As we look toward Nov. 8, I am looking forward to getting out in the communities, attending our small town festivals, and speaking with voters about what matters most to them this year and how I can be a strong advocate for all of our families down in Saint Paul for another four years.” Eichorn added.
