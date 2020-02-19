ST. PAUL — Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and the Minnesota Legislature convened for the first day of 2020 legislative session at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Feb. 11.
The legislative session must adjourn by May 18.
“This legislative session will be about getting to work for Minnesota families,” said Sen. Eichorn. “As we move forward and address our priorities, we’ll ensure that we do it in a way that confronts the challenges facing Minnesota families. The goal is to meet the needs of all Minnesotans – and particularly those in Greater Minnesota.”
Last month, Senate Republicans released their Vision 2020 agenda, outlining the Senate majority’s critical priorities for the 2020 session. While not a budget year, the Legislature is expected to consider a capital investment bill, a supplemental budget, tax relief, and more. In addition, the Senate will consider measures related to health care costs, energy, public safety, roads and bridges, public infrastructure, job growth, and more.
