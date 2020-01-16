ST. PAUL — State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, released the following statement in response to threats made by DFL Majority Leader Ryan Winkler over Beltrami County’s 3-2 vote to voice an objection to resettling refugees in the county.
“I am deeply disturbed by DFL House Majority Leader Winkler’s threat to cut off funding to Beltrami County simply because the county did not vote the way he wanted. This hostile behavior from the Majority Leader has no place in government, and we should not move towards a society that requires quid pro quo or else. Rather than engaging in this destructive behavior, I encourage the Majority Leader to visit Beltrami to learn the importance of state aid for the area and why continued support will be critical in the future.”
“Ultimately, local control is one of the most important principles in our country. When President Trump empowered counties to have a voice in the decision-making process for the federal refugee resettlement program to empower them to make choices that are best for their area, that is the choice that the Beltrami County Commissioners made last night.”
