PolyMet and the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are fighting an appellate court’s decision to reject three permits the DNR issued to PolyMet Mining for its $1 billion copper-nickel mine plan and to order a hearing on them.
The DNR filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court Feb. 12, one day after PolyMet filed its own petition for review.
“Minnesota has some of the strictest environmental standards in the nation, and PolyMet has already demonstrated that it will exceed those standards,” Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, said in a statement following the announcement. “The company has already been a good neighbor to our state, investing more than $300 million in this project, which will only grow once it is finally completed.
“It’s a shame the Court of Appeals previously ruled against this and has brought us to this point. It’s sad to see the amount of gamesmanship that has occurred around this project. Whether it has been from the court, metro-interest groups, or sandbagging efforts from members of the DFL, the delays need to end.
“Greater Minnesota needs this project. It will provide a boost to our economy, and bring in hundreds of new jobs to Northern Minnesota. Rather than impede this growth, let’s encourage and look for additional opportunities to bring in good-paying union jobs that allow more residents of the region opportunities to support their families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.