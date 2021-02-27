ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Supreme Court handed a major legal victory to PolyMet’s proposed Northern Minnesota copper-nickel mine Feb. 24.
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, released the following statement on today’s ruling:
“This ruling is a great victory for the people of Northern Minnesota,” said Eichorn. “PolyMet continues to prove that they can mine in a way that safely preserves our environment. They have demonstrated this by already passing a strict environmental review process. This project will bring hundreds of new jobs to Northern Minnesota and be a much-needed boost to our local economy.”
The ruling overturns a prior lower court decision that would have forced PolyMet’s Clean Air Act permit to go back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for additional review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.