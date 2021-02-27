ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Supreme Court handed a major legal victory to PolyMet’s proposed Northern Minnesota copper-nickel mine Feb. 24.

Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, released the following statement on today’s ruling:

“This ruling is a great victory for the people of Northern Minnesota,” said Eichorn. “PolyMet continues to prove that they can mine in a way that safely preserves our environment. They have demonstrated this by already passing a strict environmental review process. This project will bring hundreds of new jobs to Northern Minnesota and be a much-needed boost to our local economy.”

The ruling overturns a prior lower court decision that would have forced PolyMet’s Clean Air Act permit to go back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for additional review.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments