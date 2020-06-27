Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, has filed for his fourth term for the District 9 Senate seat.
Gazelka is the Republican-endorsed candidate. He currently represents areas of Cass, Wadena, Todd, and Morrison counties and is also the Minnesota Senate Majority Leader. He has served in the Senate for almost 10 years. His experience gives him opportunities for leadership in state government.
A small business owner and an insurance agent, Gazelka is married with five children and five grandchildren. His family and faith are important to him as well as serving his state. Upholding rural Minnesota values is important to him. Gazelka said, “Becoming Majority Leader is a special privilege that allows me to have a strong voice for our way of life, but to keep that position, I must first be elected by the good folks of Senate District 9.”
Gazelka recently led the charge to take away Gov. Walz’ emergency powers away so that small businesses can get back to business. He is a strong advocate for small businesses and allowing Minnesotans to make the decisions that are best for them. Gazelka has worked hard to ensure police accountability. He continues to work for his constituents, but also for all of Minnesota.
Gazelka’s leadership is a strong, calm voice in these troubled times. He is often the voice of reason in negotiations. Gazelka is prepared to meet whatever new challenges the state faces with his experience and leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.