Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, announced he would defend his seat in the Senate District 5 primary election.
Utke, the current senator for District 2 who has served since 2017, lost the GOP endorsement to challenger Bret Bussman of Browerville at the April 2 convention in Verndale.
“I’m honored to be in the Senate and am excited to share my record with voters, so they know they have a strong, conservative Republican on the ballot in November,” said Utke, who is chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. “Everything I do at the Capitol is for the constituents I serve. I use my background in business, local government and as a community leader to make sure Minnesotans have every opportunity promised to them in the American dream.
“I’ve cut taxes, defended life and I’ve held the line on wasteful spending and fraud in the Department of Health and Human Services. I introduced legislation to secure our elections and allow for Constitutional Carry in this state. My record will remind people that conservative experience matters. I’m ready to win the primary and the general election,” Utke concluded.
Utke grew up in a small North Dakota community. At an early age, he learned about the importance of a strong work ethic and working towards building a strong family and local community, both which are tenets he strives to live by. He and his wife, Nancy, are the proud parents of two adult daughters, and together they’ve enjoyed living and working in Park Rapids over the past two decades.
Utke spent 15 years working for Mack Truck dealers, while also owning and operating a retail hardware and equipment rental store for 16 years. Utke now works in the insurance industry as an independent insurance agent.
Before being elected to the Senate, Utke served for several years on the Park Rapids City Council. In addition, he spent much time working with local area organizations contributing time and leadership to help them accomplish their goals. In all these roles, Utke has always advocated for his community and aims to continue to advocate for the people of outstate Minnesota.
