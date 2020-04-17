Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the advice from public health experts to avoid large gatherings, Senate District 5 Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will be voting online for any contested endorsements and resolutions to the DFL platform.
Delegates and alternates to the Senate District 5 DFL Convention should be on the lookout for an email containing their ballot Saturday. Delegates and alternates will have until May 4 to complete and submit their ballots.
For conventions voting remotely, the Minnesota DFL Party has decided to upgrade all alternates to full delegate status and allow them to vote on party business. Alternates are typically upgraded to full delegate status if delegates are not able to attend their local conventions.
“The Minnesota DFL Party has designed an online balloting process that preserves the power of grassroots activists to decide who the Party supports and what we stand for while also protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans everywhere,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “Grassroots democracy does not stop in times of crisis. In fact, it is more important than ever for Minnesotans to get politically engaged and to help build a better future for our great state.
“I hope as many DFLers as possible will cast their votes online to make sure our party continues to reflect the voices and values of Minnesotans everywhere” added Martin. “If you are a delegate or alternate to your local DFL convention, be on the lookout for an email containing your ballot.”
Those casting ballots on DFL Party endorsements will have the opportunity to watch short videos provided by each candidate, and the 10-day balloting window will allow delegates time to learn more about the different candidates and party resolutions they will be voting on.
