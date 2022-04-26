ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate today passed a comprehensive environment and natural resources bill to support Minnesota’s critical environmental priorities.
The bill, S.F. 4062, supports recycling, helps grow Minnesota’s tourism industry, and provides for commonsense regulatory reform.
“We are blessed as Minnesotans to live in a state with such wonderful natural resources,” said. Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “This legislation utilizes and protects our natural resources while also promoting our Northern Minnesota economy. We hold bureaucrats accountable for their regulations and improve regulatory transparency. This bill is a win for the environment, our economy, and our state.”
Some notable policy provisions include:
• Prohibition of the DNR to impose or require unadopted rules without first being adopted under Minnesota statutes
• Establishment of a Mining Dashboard to improve the coordination, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the environmental review and permitting process for metallic mineral mining projects
• Increased funding for Score Grants to assist counties with solid waste and plastic removal costs to keep our lakes and rivers clean
• Increased funding for Shooting Range Improvement Grants to increase outdoor shooting range capacity for youth shooters and the general public use
• Increased tourism funding to secure revenue-generating events around the state to support local economies
• Greater access for disabled Minnesotans by allowing them to use motor vehicles in wildlife management areas
Additionally, Sen. Eichorn introduced an amendment to the bill to permit a wolf hunt in the State of Minnesota when wolves are off the endangered species list. The amendment failed after a lengthy debate.
“I hoped to get my provision to allow for a wolf hunt included in the bill. Unfortunately, the amendment failed today but I am hopeful we can eventually get this done. Common sense wolf management in Northern Minnesota is an important issue that I will keep fighting for.”
