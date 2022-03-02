ST. PAUL — Senate Republicans proposed major changes to the state’s tax code.
The proposal reduces the first-tier income tax rate from 5.35 percent to 2.8 and eliminates the tax on Social Security. If passed, the changes would be the biggest tax cut ever in Minnesota and provide $8.51 billion in tax relief to taxpayers over the next three years.
“Every single Minnesotan will benefit from our plan,” said Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “Minnesotans deserve a reduction in their taxes after paying some of the highest rates in the country. This includes eliminating the unfair tax on Social Security which has been a long-time goal of mine and this year we can make it possible.”
According to the National Tax Foundation, Minnesota’s lowest tax bracket is higher than the highest tax bracket in 17 other states. Under the Republican proposal, a Minnesota family making $100,000 would see a tax savings of $1,000 each year. A typical individual making $37,000 would receive about a $500 annual reduction. Under the Governor’s tax proposal, the same family would receive one $375 check, and an individual filer would receive a $175 check, with no long-term savings or reductions.
The proposal also eliminates the tax on Social Security and Disability Income, something Republicans have advocated for years. Minnesota is one of just 13 states who tax Social Security benefits and is partially surrounded by states who do not tax this benefit — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota. Estimates show for the 410,900 Minnesotans who pay this tax, the average relief would be $1,313. Eliminating the Social Security tax would put $539 million back into the hands of beneficiaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.