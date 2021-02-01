Connect with other seniors through Senior Bridges, a new Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP program for any senior who is feeling isolated in these COVID-19 times.
Many seniors are scared to go out, or even visit family members — and this includes any senior living in a residential setting, many who are not allowed to leave their rooms right now.
Senior Bridges coffee and chat is the second Wednesday of month at 10:30 a.m.
Go to www.zoom.us/join
Meeting ID: 94301896406
Or call (651) 372-8299
Meeting ID: 94301896406
The meeting ID is the same every month. No password, no pre-registration required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.