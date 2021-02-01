Connect with other seniors through Senior Bridges, a new Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP program for any senior who is feeling isolated in these COVID-19 times.

Many seniors are scared to go out, or even visit family members — and this includes any senior living in a residential setting, many who are not allowed to leave their rooms right now.

Senior Bridges coffee and chat is the second Wednesday of month at 10:30 a.m.

Go to www.zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 94301896406  

Or call (651) 372-8299

Meeting ID: 94301896406   

The meeting ID is the same every month. No password, no pre-registration required.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments