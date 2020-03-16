At the Walker

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

March 18

Chicken pot pie, winter blend vegetables, pear halves, cookie

March 19

Salmon, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, cheesecake

March 20

Ham with raisin sauce, baked sweet potatoes, sauteed summer squash, pudding

March 23

Chicken caesar salad, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, pie slice

March 24

Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed potatoes, fruit

March 25

Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, crinkle cut carrots, peach halves

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

